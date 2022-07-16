Russia Steps Up Attacks Across Ukraine

Watch VideoUkrainian authorities across the country reported new Russian missile strikes and shelling Saturday that killed at least 16 more civilians, deaths that came after Russia's top military announced it was stepping up its onslaught against its neighbor.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that Defense Minister...
