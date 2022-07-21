President Biden Seeks $37B For Fighting Crime, Hiring More Police

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden is proposing to spend roughly $37 billion for fighting and preventing crime, including $13 billion to help communities hire and train 100,000 police officers over five years.

President Biden will outline his anti-crime program on Thursday during a visit to Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre,...

