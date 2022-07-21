The oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity has died at 35 at a Hong Kong theme park after his health deteriorated.An An lived most of his life at Ocean Park after he and a female panda were gifted to Hong Kong by China in 1999....Full Article
An An, world's oldest captive male panda, dies at 35 in Hong Kong
