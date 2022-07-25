Alex Jones' Defamation Trial Set To Begin In Texas

Watch VideoJury selection is set for Monday in a trial that will determine for the first time how much Infowars host Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
