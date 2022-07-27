U.S. Basketball Star Brittney Griner Testifies At Russia Drug Trial

Watch VideoAmerican basketball star Brittney Griner testified Wednesday at her drug trial in Russia that a language interpreter translated only a fraction of what was said during her questioning and officials instructed her to sign documents without providing an explanation.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February....

