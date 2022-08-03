Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was "100% real."Speaking a day after...Full Article
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100 per cent real'
Alex Jones Concedes Sandy Hook Attack Was '100% Real'
Jones' testimony came a day after the parents suing him told the courtroom that the false hoax claims Jones pushed made..
