Colombia's first leftist president will be sworn into office Sunday, promising to fight inequality and heralding a turning point in the history of a country haunted by a long war between the government and guerrilla groups.Senator...Full Article
Ex-rebel taking oath as Colombia president in historic shift
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-Rebel Sworn In As Colombia’s President In Historic Shift
Newsy
Watch VideoColombia's first leftist president will be sworn into office Sunday, promising to fight inequality and heralding a..