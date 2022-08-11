Armed Man Approaches FBI Office, Exchanges Gunfire With Officers

Watch VideoAn armed man approached the visitor screening area at the FBI's Cincinnati office, fled when confronted by agents and later exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said Thursday.
After fleeing the FBI office, the man was chased onto Interstate 71, which was then closed in both directions. The man, wearing body...
