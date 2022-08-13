R. Kelly Accuser To Give Key Testimony On Trial-Fixing Charge

Watch VideoR. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago that starts Monday is in many ways a do-over of his 2008 state child pornography trial, at which jurors acquitted the singer on charges that he produced a video of himself when he was around 30 having sex with a girl no older than 14.
There's one big difference: This time,...
