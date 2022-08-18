CDC Director Announces Shake-Up, Citing COVID Mistakes

Watch VideoThe head of the nation's top public health agency on Wednesday announced a shake-up of the organization, saying it fell short responding to COVID-19 and needs to become more nimble.
The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — CDC leaders call it a "reset"— come amid criticism of the...
