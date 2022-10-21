Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first announced they were expecting their second baby together in JuneFull Article
This is Ozzie. One month after her star-studded bay shower, Mandy Moore has welcomed her second child—a baby boy—with husband..
Almost two years after welcoming son Gus, Mandy Moore gave birth to her second baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith. Keep reading..