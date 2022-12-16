‘Violent Night’ Director Tommy Wirkola on Maintaining Heart Among the Chaos: ‘It Should Still Feel Like a Christmas Movie’

Imagine “Die Hard” mixed with “Home Alone” but instead of Bruce Willis, it’s Billy Bob Thornton-as-Santa serving as the hero (only this time it is Santa, played by a gleefully profane David Harbour) and you’ve got an idea of what “Violent Night” is all about. Shootouts, heists and some of the more…



#winnipeg #deadsnow #leitch #netflix #norway #santa #brucewillis #evildeadii #25 #wirkola