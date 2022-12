The Cubs may not be relevant next September but at least their fans will know they’re trying. A year and a half after they stripped the payroll by trading away Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, the Cubs are signing free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million…



#ianhapp #xanderbogaerts #willsoncontreras #jasonheywards #cubs #javierbaez #swanson #swansons #ncaatournament #houston