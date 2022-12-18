On Christmas Eve, This Florida’s Space Coast Destination Sees Surfing Santas

On Christmas Eve, Santa arrives in Florida’s Cocoa Beach in a different way - on a surfboard. 2022 is welcoming the 14th year of “Surfing Santas,” a gathering of wave riders decked out in their holiday finest to raise funds for two local nonprofits, the Florida Surf Museum and Grind for Life.…



