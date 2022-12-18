On Christmas Eve, This Florida’s Space Coast Destination Sees Surfing Santas

On Christmas Eve, This Florida’s Space Coast Destination Sees Surfing Santas

Upworthy

Published

On Christmas Eve, Santa arrives in Florida’s Cocoa Beach in a different way - on a surfboard. 2022 is welcoming the 14th year of “Surfing Santas,” a gathering of wave riders decked out in their holiday finest to raise funds for two local nonprofits, the Florida Surf Museum and Grind for Life.…

#floridasurfmuseum #britteny #santaclaus #georgejr #2minutemencauseway #spacecoastofficeoftourisms #georgetrosset #dougflutie #surfingsantas #toyota

Full Article