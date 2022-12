TC Energy Inc. TRP-T says upcoming cold weather has the potential to slow the recovery of the oil spilled from its Keystone pipeline leak in Kansas. The company says it has recovered an estimated 7,233 barrels of oil from a creek as of 5 p.m. CT on Sunday. The Keystone pipeline suffered the worst…



