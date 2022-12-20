It's not just you — there really are more low-budget holiday movies this year, with 150 new releases just in the past 2 months

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in "Falling for Christmas." Netflix 150 holiday movies have been released since November across TV and streaming, Bloomberg reported. Forty of those, more than a quarter, have been from Hallmark. An original Christmas movie was one of Netflix's most popular films…



#esxentertainment #noeldiary #warnerbrosdiscovery #hollywood #warnerbros #afshar #holidayharmony #achristmasmystery #hbo #lindsaylohans