Ferris Bueller's Ferrari Sold for $337,500 at an Auction, But It's a Fake

There's a famous scene in the iconic 1986 film Ferris Bueller's Day Off when his dad's prized 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder accidentally crashes through a garage window and falls into the woods below. That same car recently sold at an auction for $337,000, which seems like a steal since a…



#hollywood #ferrari #californiaspyder #johnhughes #modenadesign #dayoff #modena #motortrend #modenaspyders #ferrisbueller