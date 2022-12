KABUL, Afghanistan — Three major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot…



#allahuakbar #antonioguterres #qaridinmohammedhanif #nato #care #afghans #martinschuepp #ngo #stateantonyblinken #akhbari