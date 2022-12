China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military harassment of…



#ustaiwan #defenseministry #nancypelosis #su30 #beijing #taiwan #shiyi #taipei #zekemiller #taiwanstrait