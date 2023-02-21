Supreme Court To Decide If IRS Can Secretly Access Bank Records

Fresh off a new injection of $45 billion to ramp up its enforcement efforts, the IRS is calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to allow its agents to secretly obtain financial records, without ever notifying the account holders. Although the case, which will be argued in March, centers around an arcane…



#ussupremecourt #fourthamendment #aclu #catoinstitute #instituteforjustice #supremecourt #remopolselli #hannakarchopolsellis #unamerican #nsa