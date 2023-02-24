Manchester United Should Be Signing Marcel Sabitzer On A Permanent Transfer From Bayern Munich

Perhaps not all Manchester United fans were expecting the positive impact that Marcel Sabitzer has made on loan so far, but they are now understanding what an important signing it will become. With Christian Eriksen’s season nearly coming to an end after a hideous challenge by Andy Carroll on him…



#manchesterunited #marcelsabitzer #christianeriksens #andycarroll #facup #fcbayernmunich #austria #juliannaglesmann #oldtrafford #eriksen