Chinese Jet Intercepts US Spy Plane Over South China Sea Fresh interaction between Chinese and US military aircraft flying over the South China Sea Friday has served to underscore that tensions between the two powers remain on a knife's edge in the region. An American P-8 patrol aircraft was…



#southchinasea #p8 #j11 #usnavy #mnd #pla #paracel #beijing #usnavyp8a #pentagon