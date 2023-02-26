Walter Mirisch, Former Academy President and ‘In the Heat of the Night’ Producer, Dies at 101

Walter Mirisch, a former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and an Oscar-winning producer for “In the Heat of the Night,” died Friday in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 101. Mirisch’s death was confirmed by a statement released by the Academy on Saturday afternoon.…



