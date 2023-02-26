Walter Mirisch, Oscar-Winning Producer of ‘In the Heat of the Night,’ Dies at 101

Walter Mirisch, the legendary independent-minded producer who is the only person to receive the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the Irving G. Thalberg Award and an Oscar for best picture, has died. He was 101. The affable Mirisch, who served four terms…



