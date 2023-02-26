Walter Mirisch, ‘In the Heat of the Night’ Producer and Former Academy President, Dies at 101

Walter Mirisch, producer of the 1967 Best Picture Oscar winner “In the Heat of the Night” and former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, died on Friday evening at the age of 101. “The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is deeply saddened to hear of Walter’s…



