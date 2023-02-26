Walter Mirisch, Oscar-Winning Producer of 'In The Heat of the Night' and co-founder of The Mirisch Company, Has Died at Age 101
Walter Mirisch, a film producer and executive whose name is synonymous with numerous canonized 20th-century works, has died, as was confirmed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday evening. The independent film producer won the Oscar for best picture at the 40th Academy…
