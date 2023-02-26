Producers Guild Awards 2023 Winners List (Updating Live)

Producers Guild Awards 2023 Winners List (Updating Live)

Upworthy

Published

The 2023 Producers Guild of America Awards are underway at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. A strong bellwether for the Oscars’ top prize, seven of this year’s best picture nominees are recognized by the guild in the film category: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,”…

#beverlyhilton #avatarwayofwater #bansheesofinisherin #fabelmans #topgunmaverick #pga #blackpanther #tomcruise #selznickaward #stevenspielberg

Full Article