SAG Awards Ratings: Netflix YouTube Channel Draws Over 1.1 Million Viewers

Netflix’s livestreams of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday received over 1.1 million views on YouTube. According to the streamer’s YouTube channel at the time of publication, approximately 882,000 people watched the ceremony with both video and audio, while approximately 250,000…



#netflix #selenagomez #martinshort #stevenmartin #iamanactor #jessicachastain #kehuyquan #michelleyeoh #jennifercoolidge #jasonbateman