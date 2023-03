Stocks are rallying Monday, clawing back some of their losses from Wall Street’s worst week since early December. → Becoming A Full Time Trader May Have Just Gotten Easier… (From Base Camp Trading) The S&P 500 was 1% higher in morning trading and on pace for just its second gain in the last seven…



#basecamptrading #federalreserve #treasury #unionpacific #apple #tesla #aes #advanceautoparts #costcowholesale #krogerandtarget