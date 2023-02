Stocks steadied themselves Monday following Wall Street's worst week since early December. → YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (From Investing Trends) The S&P 500 rose 12.20 points, or 0.3% to 3,982.24 for just its second gain in the last seven days. The Dow Jones Industrial…



#yikes #federalreserve #treasury #sameersamana #samana #unionpacific #advanceautoparts #krogerandtarget #wellsfargocompany #moderatebuy