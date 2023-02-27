Sarina Wiegman: The First-Ever To Win The Best FIFA Award Three Times
Published
England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tonight become the first coach of either gender, to win The Best FIFA Award on three separate occasions, a record she previously shared with Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, the winner in successive years in 2019 and 2020. Having previously won The Best FIFA…
#sarinawiegman #bestfifaaward #liverpool #jürgenklopp #bestfifawomen #netherlands #dutchwoman #uefawomeneuro #wiegman #lyonchampionsleague