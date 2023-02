Learn More With film icon Tom Cruise's worldwide box office blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" up for six Oscars including Best Picture, the star-slash-producer is becoming increasingly more visible on the awards season campaign trail, sometimes detailing the emotions that went into the making of the…



#learnmorewith #tomcruise #topgunmaverick #academyawards #stevenspielberg #pga #topgun #valkilmer #tomicemankazansky #kilmer