Wordle has come a long way since Josh Wardle, a New York based software engineer, first released the game to the public in October 2021. In an interview with Newsweek, Wardle, originally from Wales in the U.K., said he initially invented the game "for me and my partner to enjoy." Wordle quickly…



#wordle #joshwardle #wardle #wales #erhanaslan #universityofreading #farmville #candycrushsaga #solidarity #bohemian