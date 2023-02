The Brexit process has taken a new step forward, this time in Northern Ireland. BBC News reports that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen on Monday announced an agreement to "fix post-Brexit problems" in Northern Ireland that left the region in a state…



#northernireland #bbcnews #rishisunak #ursulavon #leyen #postbrexit #unitedkingdom #ireland #borisjohnson #greatbritain