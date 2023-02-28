This quarterback took a $3.94m pay cut to get back on the pitch so his kids could see him play
AJ McCarron got paid $4 million for his last full season, now his pay packet will be around $60,000. And that’s exactly what the dad-of-three wants, having decided to take a 98% salary cut so his kids can see him on the pitch again. The former Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback is now playing…
