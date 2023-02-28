Learn More The Complete History Of The Real Ghostbusters, The Animated Series You Probably Forgot About When it comes to beloved pop culture staples, 1984's "Ghostbusters" is right up there, a film with a little bit of everything. The Ivan Reitman-helmed horror-comedy spawned sequels and an…



#ghostbusters #ivanreitmanhelmed #realghostbusters #peterray #egon #winston #janinemelnitz #slimer #ghostdematerializer #columbia