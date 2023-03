Charlize Theron and Jisoo Wow at Dior’s Fall-Winter 2023 Women’s Show in Paris

Sitting front row during Dior’s autumn-winter 2023 women’s ready-to-wear collection unveiled in Paris today were house ambassadors Charlize Theron and Blackpink’s Jisoo, joined by names including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gal Gadot, Thuso Mbedu, Maisie Williams, Alexandra Daddario, The Last of Us’ Bella…



#dior #charlizetheron #blackpinksjisoo #gugumbatharaw #galgadot #thusombedu #maisiewilliams #alexandradaddario #bellaramsey #ellemacpherson