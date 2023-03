McDonald's franchise owners push back against the Cardi B and Offset celebrity meal, claiming the rappers go against company values

The Cardi B and Offset McDonald's meal. McDonald's; Erin McDowell/Insider Some McDonald's franchise owners are pushing back against the latest Offset and Cardi B celebrity meal. Franchisees said they fear the celebrity couple runs counter to Mcdonald's brand, WSJ reported. "Across our marketing,…



#cardib #offsetmcdonald #mcdonald #erinmcdowellinsider #franchisees #wsj #journal #offset #famousorders #bts