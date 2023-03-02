Wayne Shorter Dies: Weather Report Saxophonist, Joni Mitchell Collaborator And Modern Jazz Icon Was 89

Wayne Shorter, the saxophonist and composer who was a major figure in the development of modern jazz, died Thursday at a Los Angeles hospital. He was 89. His death was confirmed to The New York Times by his publicist Alisse Kingsley. No further information has yet been released. A native of…



