What Lori Lightfoot's defeat means for Democrats across the country

What Lori Lightfoot's defeat means for Democrats across the country

Upworthy

Published

Lori Lightfoot will leave office as Chicago's first one-term mayor since the 1980s, but her downfall can serve as a lesson for Democrats beyond the city. On Tuesday voters sent Paul Vallas, a moderate Democrat endorsed by the city's police union, and Brandon Johnson, a progressive backed by the…

#lorilightfoot #democrats #paulvallas #democrat #brandonjohnson #chicagoteachersunion #pewresearchcenter #fbi #mayorlightfoot #dicksimpson

Full Article