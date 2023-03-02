What Lori Lightfoot's defeat means for Democrats across the country

Lori Lightfoot will leave office as Chicago's first one-term mayor since the 1980s, but her downfall can serve as a lesson for Democrats beyond the city. On Tuesday voters sent Paul Vallas, a moderate Democrat endorsed by the city's police union, and Brandon Johnson, a progressive backed by the…



#lorilightfoot #democrats #paulvallas #democrat #brandonjohnson #chicagoteachersunion #pewresearchcenter #fbi #mayorlightfoot #dicksimpson