FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Researchers have uncovered a network of tens of thousands of fake Twitter accounts created to support ex-President Donald Trump and attack his critics and potential rivals. Those targeted by the bot network…



#twitter #sandiego #donaldtrump #nikkihaley #southcarolina #trump #florida #rondesantis #apphotogregorybull #file