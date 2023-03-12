Severe flooding prompts evacuations and rescues in California

ViewWinter storm warnings, winter weather advisories, and flood watches have been issued across many parts of the U.S. this weekend, with California bearing the brunt of it.
A powerful storm brought heavy rains to the Golden State, killing at least two people in Northern California and causing power outages.
The California...
ViewWinter storm warnings, winter weather advisories, and flood watches have been issued across many parts of the U.S. this weekend, with California bearing the brunt of it.