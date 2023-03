SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Monday it test-fired two cruise missiles from a submarine off its east coast, the latest in the country’s series of weapons tests. The test on Sunday came a day before the U.S. and South Korean militaries begin large-scale joint military drills that North…



