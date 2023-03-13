Oscars: Ruth E. Carter Makes History With Best Costume Design Win for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

At the 2023 Oscars, Ruth E. Carter won her second statuette for her imaginative costume work on the futuristic Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This marked Carter’s second Oscar win for best costume design. She previously won an Oscar in 2019 for Marvel’s Black Panther, becoming the…



