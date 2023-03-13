Oscars: Lenny Kravitz Performs During In Memoriam Segment Introduced by Emotional John Travolta

Oscars: Lenny Kravitz Performs During In Memoriam Segment Introduced by Emotional John Travolta

Upworthy

Published

John Travolta choked up as he introduced the In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Oscars, which featured a performance by Lenny Kravitz. Travolta was teary eyed as he spoke onstage at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday ahead of Kravitz’s performance of “Calling All Angels.” Before Kravitz performed, Travolta…

#johntravolta #memoriam #oscars #lennykravitz #travolta #dolbytheatre #kravitz #callingallangels #greasecostar #olivianewton

Full Article