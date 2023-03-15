Kellyanne Conway's daughter sparks laughs after posting Ted Cruz fight poll

Kellyanne Conway's daughter sparks laughs after posting Ted Cruz fight poll

Upworthy

Published

Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia Conway amused her Twitter followers on Tuesday, when she shared a Ted Cruz fight poll. The outspoken 18-year-old made a return to the social-media platform after it was announced that her mother and her father, George Conway, were divorcing after almost 22 years…

#kellyanneconway #claudiaconway #twitter #tedcruz #georgeconway #donaldtrump #trump #stormydaniels #georgia #capitol

Full Article