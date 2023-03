Fresh from his Oscar nomination for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and high-profile roles in blockbusters “Eternals” and “The Batman,” Barry Keoghan has joined Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel, joining Paul Mescal in the currently film. TheWrap has confirmed the casting. Keoghan will play Emperor…



#bansheesofinisherin #batman #barrykeoghan #ridleyscotts #paulmescal #thewrap #davidscarpa #roman #lucius #connienielsen