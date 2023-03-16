Barry Keoghan in Talks for Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel With Paul Mescal

Academy Award-nominee and BAFTA-winner Barry Keoghan is circling his next high-profile role, with the actor in negotiations to join Ridley Scott’s untitled “Gladiator” sequel. If the deal closes, Keoghan would join fellow 2023 Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal (a best actor nominee for…



