Welcome to Swift City: When Taylor Swift comes to town, businesses build new bars, prepare thousands of cookies, and welcome over 150,000 Swifties
Published
Taylor Swift on May 8, 2018, in Glendale, Arizona. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Taylor Swift's highly anticipated, record-breaking "Eras Tour" kicks off Friday. Glendale, Arizona, which hosts the first two dates, has renamed itself Swift City in her honor. In Glendale, hotels are booked,…
#taylorswift #glendale #arizona #tastaylorswift #swiftcity #swifties #erastour #swiftsanity #jerrypweiers #ticketmaster