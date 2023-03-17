Watch Lady Gaga Rehearse Her 2023 Oscars ‘Hold My Hand’ Performance in Full Make-Up and Elegant Gown

Lady Gaga stunned the Oscars telecast on Sunday night with her stripped-down performance of the Top Gun: Maverick ballad “Hold My Hand,” during which she took the stage with no makeup, ripped black jeans and a t-shirt. Related Lady Gaga Performs Stripped-Down ‘Hold My Hand’ From ‘Top Gun:…



#ladygaga #oscars #topgunmaverick #holdmyhand #tiktok #bloodpop #maverick #onerepublic #academyawards #bradleycooper